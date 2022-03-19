The six-year contract will include call-out maintenance, servicing and repairs for all wet central heating, warm air and hot water systems as well as electric fire suites and other gas and solid fuel appliances including homes with air source heat pumps.

As part of the contract, Liberty has committed to creating up to 14 apprenticeships to benefit local people.

The Wigan deal is one of three contracts valued at £32m secured by Liberty.

Ray Jones, Group Managing Director of Liberty

Its biggest one, worth a cool £22m, concerns work across council homes in Kent and another, valued at £3m, in the South West.

Ray Jones, Group Managing Director of Liberty, said: “It’s been a great start to the year for Liberty, with these new contract wins building on three new repair and maintenance contracts that we have already announced so far this year.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to achieve such strong growth in the face of a challenging economic climate. These latest contract wins build on the strong foundations we have as a business.

"Our people-focused, intelligence-driven property services put tenants at the heart of our approach, delivering better outcomes for clients.

“We’re excited to be working with Wigan Council, mhs homes and East Devon District Council and Advantage South West to deliver a wide range of work to keep their tenants safe, secure and warm in their homes.”

These new contracts now bring the total number of homes Liberty provide property services to more than 250,000 homes across the UK.

Liberty specialises in the full range of property services including reactive and planned maintenance across all technical disciplines, refurbishments, mechanical and electrical projects, construction and whole-home decarbonisation.

Wigan Council has a number of contracts with companies to maintain its extensive council house stock.

Upgrades are occasionally made to replace roofing, re-wire homes and install doors and windows, then there is all manner of maintenance work to carry out.

The local authority has also been highly supportive of apprenticeship schemes.