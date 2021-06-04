Wigan wasteland could have homes on it again

An eyesore piece of unused Wigan land could soon have houses built on it.

Proposals to erect the homes on the site west of 244 Manchester Road, Ince, have been submitted to the council by applicant Dave Brown.

They would all be two-storey and terraced with two bedrooms and parking available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of land off Manchester Road where homes are planned

A design and access statement said: “The existing redundant site previously had a row of pre-war terraced dwelling units on which were demolished a number of years ago.

“This application is for four two storey terraced houses along with off road private car parking area.

“The site is currently vacant unused land at the junction of Dobson Park Way/Manchester Road/ Mitchell Street.

“The use of the new development will be for residential homes incorporating one car parking space per home.

“Private rear gardens will be provided with bin storage area.

“Each two storey house will have a total floor area of 60m2 (645ft sq) to provide a two-bedroomed home.

“The layout proposed represents the most economical use of the space.”

The statement said that the off-street parking will cause “minimal disruption” to the adjacent houses.

It added: “The scale of the buildings are similar to the surrounding homes.

“The materials proposed are red brick facings, black upvc windows, black composite front door, black upvc facias/soffits/gutters.

“Pedestrian access is from the frontage on to Manchester Road. The car parking area for the homes is directly off Mitchell Street.”

The application is one of several domestic developments currently earmarked in Ince.

In January, developer The Heaton Group submitted plans to erect four town houses and 10 cottage flats on an eyesore piece of overgrown land at Patricroft Road. The houses will have two bedrooms and the flats one.

And earlier this month, proposals were revealed which would see six apartments built at the old Rahmans Indian Restaurant on Belle Green Lane.

Applicant Atahur Rahman has sought change of use permission from the council which would see the eatery on the ground floor and shared living accommodation on the first storey turned into five one-bedroom flats and a two-bedroom flat.