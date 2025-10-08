Construction work is beginning on creating a new hotel at Wigan town centre’s £135m Fettlers complex.

The Hampton by Hilton, boasting 144 rooms, will be on another part of the site from the market hall whose skeletal girder frame is now beginning to take shape.

CGIs have been released in conjunction with the work's starting on what is being billed as “one of Greater Manchester’s most ambitious regeneration projects,” being led and delivered by Cityheart, Wigan Council’s appointed development partner.

The six storey, 5,800m sq hotel, designed by JM Architects’ Manchester studio with interiors inspired by Northern Soul, will face onto the new public square at the heart of Fettlers.

A CGI of what one of the communal areas at the Hampton by Hilton on Market Street will look like

Owned by Wigan Council and operated by Leaf Hospitality it will offer modern guestrooms, a free hot breakfast including the famous Hampton Waffle, a gym with views across a new public square, dining and meeting facilities and secure parking.

Construction partner Galliford Try has now started perparatory work on site, with an expected opening in the winter 2027.

Once open, the hotel will create more than 40 jobs.

The signing of the hotel represents a major milestone for the Fettlers project, the regeneration of the old Galleries site.

Another artist's impression of what the Hampton By Hilton in Wigan town centre will look like

Once complete, the new neighbourhood will provide a new market hall and food court, more than 400 homes, bars, restaurants and leisure uses, all designed, backers say, to “celebrate Wigan’s proud heritage and unique identity.”

Since the arrival of the market frame in August, more than a third of the structure has been installed by Galliford Try.

Scheduled to complete in late 2026, the hall will be the first phase of Fettlers to open, providing a new home for traders and an anchor for the wider regeneration.

Thereafter the current hall will be demolished.

An artist's impression of the Hampton by Hilton Hotel exterior

Darren Jones, development director at Cityheart, said: “Confirming the construction start of an established name like Hampton by Hilton at Fettlers is another step towards realising our shared vision for a vibrant, future-focused town centre.

"This hotel will provide a best-in-class hospitality offer for Wigan, supporting both residents and visitors while enhancing the town’s appeal as a destination.

"We are proud to be bringing a world-class brand to the borough and to see confidence in the opportunities Fettlers will create.”

Paul Blackmore, vice-president, development, UK & Ireland, Hilton, said: “It’s great to see the progress of this exciting Hampton by Hilton development, which not only plays a role in Wigan’s regeneration, but continues to strengthen our footprint in the North West.

"The ambition shown by Wigan Council and Cityheart to create a dynamic new hub for retail, leisure, business and living truly resonated with us and we look forward to welcoming guests when the hotel opens in late 2027.”

Council leader David Molyneux said: “I’m delighted we’ve reached another major milestone at Fettlers.

"It means we’re another step closer to bringing this transformational development to life.

"We're excited to be working with construction partner Galliford Try and hospitality provider Leaf Hospitality.

"And to see a prestigious brand like Hampton by Hilton investing in our town centre reflects the growing confidence from investors, businesses, and partners in what’s to come.

"It's all part of a vibrant new chapter for Wigan.”