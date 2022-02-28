Descendants of Wigan suffrage pioneer visit his home town

Descendants of a pioneering Wigan politician who was the first to take a stand for a woman’s right to vote travelled to the town to visit his final resting place and see a blue plaque mounted in his honour.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 28th February 2022, 4:55 am

Thorley Smith is best known as the first candidate anywhere in the UK to stand on a women’s suffrage platform, which he did in Wigan in the 1906 general election, but he was also the first working man to be elected to Wigan Council and a leading trade unionist who was made an alderman in recognition of his public service.

The Thorley Smith plaque at Wigan town hall
From left: Wigan historian Tom Walsh with Nadine Ashton (nee Smith), Hannah Dorothy Mary Cubbin, James Alfred Smith, Catherine Smith and fiance Adrian Fletcher.
A painting of Thorley Smith
WiganWigan Council