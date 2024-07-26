Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dozens of people protested over the “proliferation” of houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) and random evictions – known as section 21s – across Wigan at a council meeting.

Although there was a counter-protest, organised by Wigan Trades Union Council, outside the town hall on Wednesday, fears of public disorder did not materialise and police kept a low-key presence.

The campaign against HMOs is being led by Ince’s independent councillor Maureen O’Bern, who at the full council meeting posed the question: “What action is the council going to take around section 21 evictions and the increase in out-of-town developers buying properties in Wigan and converting them to HMOs to the detriment of local people?”

The anti-HMO protestors outside Wigan Town Hall

There was no verbal response from the portfolio holder for housing and welfare Coun Susan Gambles, but she promised to write to Coun O’Bern with a response.

Recently, Coun O’Bern was at the forefront of a protest where 300 people turned up outside the former Crispin Arms pub, on Birkett Bank, Scholes, to object to plans to transform it into a 15-bedroom residence.

She has claimed Wigan has reached “saturation point” with HMOs and argues they are a source of crime and anti-social behaviour, while also denying there is a racist motivation for the objections.