Far right party members hold protest outside Wigan asylum-seeker hotel

Paul Golding (holding the megaphone) leads the protest

The Britannia Hotel at Standish is at the centre of allegations that a numer of its residents have been harassing schoolgirls, including one incident where a 12-year-old was surrounded by 10 men and filmed as she walked home.

Police who investigated the incident later closed the case saying that no offence had been committed, but a number of parents have voiced concern that daughters cannot go out on their own or with friends because of incidents like this.

Britain First leader Paul Golding led the roadside protest as a number of motorists honked their horns in approval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police attended but allowed the demonstration to continue.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has called on the Home Office and services company Serco, which accommodates asylum-seekers, to stop using the Britannia Hotel for these purposes, saying it is wholly unsuitable.