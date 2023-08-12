Food donation stations set up at two Wigan sites to help with the cost-of-living crisis

The donation stations – two shopping trolleys – are in the entrances to Wigan Life Centre and Leigh Library, with more locations expected to be announced.

They are part of Wigan Council’s Here for You service, which was created in response to the cost-of-living crisis to encourage residents to ask for help and signpost them to support.

Councillor Susan Gambles, Jo Mitchell, Gabe Fell, Jo Rooney and Councillor Chris Ready launch the donation stations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Susan Gambles said: "We are all feeling the impact of the cost-of-living increase and some are struggling more than others. We, like all local people, want to help where we can, which is why we are setting up our food donation points in Wigan Life Centre and Leigh Library.

“Our borough is extremely lucky to have a dedicated network of voluntary organisations who are on hand to help and the food donations collected will be given each month to some of the borough’s food pantries, so I really hope you can help us with this.”

Council staff and its partners are expected to use the donation points, but residents of the borough are invited to play their part too.

Coun Chris Ready added: “Nobody is immune to the rising cost of living, but we’re encouraging anyone who can afford it to spare a tin or two to get involved and drop in the donation stations.”

In line with requests from food pantries, the council is encouraging specific donations including: tinned meat, fish, fruit, beans, cereal, instant noodles, mashed potatoes, long-life milk, cup-a-soup and toiletries.