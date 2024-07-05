Wigan MP Lisa Nandy rewarded with a Cabinet job by Sir Keir Starmer after Labour landslide
Ms Nandy was earlier today (Friday) returned comfortably to the Wigan seat she has held since 2010 with 19,401 votes.
However the holder of the Culture, Media and Sport brief in Sir Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet, Thangam Debbonaire, lost her seat to the Green Party, thereby opening up a vacancy.
Lisa Nandy was one of the last appointments to be made after the new Prime Minister assembled his Cabinet after Labour's landslide general election victory.
Rachel Reeves was confirmed as Britain’s first woman chancellor, Angela Rayner is Sir Keir’s Deputy Prime Minister and also retained the levelling up, housing and communities brief, and Yvette Cooper is Home Secretary.
David Lammy was appointed Foreign Secretary, putting to bed some speculation over whether he would get the post he shadowed in opposition.
Other members include Pat McFadden, who played a central role in shaping Labour’s election campaign, being named Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, John Healey Defence Secretary, Shabana Mahmood Justice Secretary, Wes Streeting Health Secretary, Bridget Phillipson Education Secretary and Ed Miliband Energy Secretary.
