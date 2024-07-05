Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the first surprise of Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet assembly, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy was promoted to Culture Secretary.

Ms Nandy was earlier today (Friday) returned comfortably to the Wigan seat she has held since 2010 with 19,401 votes.

However the holder of the Culture, Media and Sport brief in Sir Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet, Thangam Debbonaire, lost her seat to the Green Party, thereby opening up a vacancy.

Lisa Nandy was one of the last appointments to be made after the new Prime Minister assembled his Cabinet after Labour's landslide general election victory.

Rachel Reeves was confirmed as Britain’s first woman chancellor, Angela Rayner is Sir Keir’s Deputy Prime Minister and also retained the levelling up, housing and communities brief, and Yvette Cooper is Home Secretary.

David Lammy was appointed Foreign Secretary, putting to bed some speculation over whether he would get the post he shadowed in opposition.