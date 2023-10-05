Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After much speculation, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that the second leg of the high-speed rail network, from Birmingham to Manchester, was being scrapped.

Instead, the money will be redirected to other transport projects.

A Metrolink tram in Manchester. Could one be coming to Wigan soon?

Mr Sunak, speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, said: “I am ending this long-running saga. I am cancelling the rest of the HS2 project and in its place, we will reinvest every single penny, £36bn, in hundreds of new transport projects in the North and the Midlands, across the country.

“This means £36bn of investment in the projects that will make a real difference across our nation.”

A programme named Network North was announced, which aims to “build better connectivity across the North and Midlands, with faster journey times, increased capacity and more frequent, reliable services”.

Nearly £4bn will be given to six northern cities to improve connectivity, which could pay for schemes such as the extension of the Metrolink to Wigan.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during the final day of the Conservative Party conference

It is more than four years since Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham announced Wigan, Bolton and Stockport were next in line to be connected to the network and so far trams have not arrived in the borough.

Wigan will see a share of £300m pledged for nine road schemes, as this includes the long-awaited east-west route between the M61 at Westhoughton and M6 at Orrell, where diggers have recently been spotted.

Motorists will benefit from a £3.3bn long-term road resurfacing fund targeting potholes, while bus passengers will save money with the £2 fare extended until the end of 2024, instead of rising to £2.50 as planned.

Network North includes £12bn for links between Liverpool and Manchester to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail, which now includes Hull, and the Government pledged to deliver “faster and more frequent trains between all the North’s main cities”.

A £2.5 billion fund to transform transport in 14 rural counties, smaller cities and towns was announced, along with £700m to provide more buses and more frequent routes.