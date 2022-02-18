New jobs, running into three figures, will also be created at Hindley Prison which is one of 16 secure centres around the country to figure in the Government's latest plans to increase the number of custodial places by 4,000.

Subject to planning permission, the Bickershaw-based institution would receive two new houseblocks, creating over 480 prison places.

In total, eight prisons will receive new houseblocks while HMP High Down in Surrey will see a brand-new workshop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hindley Prison

The new designs will mean easier access to supporting facilities such as healthcare, kitchens and staff offices which will help to protect frontline staff and clamp down on crime behind bars.

New workshops and classrooms will also see offenders receiving work and training so they are able to find work on release.

Seven other prisons will also receive comprehensive refurbishments part of a wider £150m investment in the estate to help bring all jails into the 21st century.

The new places are part of the Government’s £4bn investment to create 20,000 modern and innovative prison places, ensuring the right conditions are in place to truly rehabilitate prisoners.

Dominic Raab

It says that this will give prisoners the education, skills and addiction support they need to live crime-free lives on release, helping to cut crime and protect the public.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “Our prison-building programme will deliver an extra 20,000 prison places by the mid-2020s to punish offenders, deter crime and protect the public.

“We are also overhauling the prison regime, using prison design, in cell technology, abstinence based drug rehabilitation and work to drive down re-offending.”

Construction at two new prisons, which are part of the Deputy Prime Minister’s commitment to build six modern jails, has already created more than 500 jobs and over 70 apprenticeships.

When the two prisons open, they are expected to offer over 1,000 permanent jobs – providing a significant boost to the local economy.

Thousands of jobs will also be created at the 16 sites planned for expansion through the building process and the additional prison officer roles required.

These modern jails – and the new blocks announced today – will also cut reoffending and protect the public by giving prisoners the education, skills and addiction support they need to live crime-free lives on release.