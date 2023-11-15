IN PICTURES: Vigil in Wigan town centre calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Wiganers showed their support for the people of Palestine during a vigil held in the town centre.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
People gathered at the International Brigades memorial, outside Wigan Life Centre, on Tuesday afternoon to call for a ceasefire and pay tribute to those who have been killed in the war between Palestine and Israel.
Candles were lit, speeches were given and many supporters carried posters bearing the words “Freedom for Palestine”.
It was the third time a vigil for Palestine had been held in Wigan since the conflict began last month.
