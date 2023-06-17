​The PM has also made progress in talks with US President Joe Biden towards securing a comprehensive trade deal with the United States, with the new 'Atlantic Declaration' setting out ways the US and UK can work more closely to deal with existing and emerging threats from hostile foreign powers such as Russia.

It is my view that the Atlantic Declaration will serve as a solid foundation for a wider trade deal with America in due course, similar to those we have already secured with our Commonwealth allies in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was always an extreme oddity that the USA, our largest international trade partner, was a nation that we had no trade deal with, nor could we ever obtain one whilst locked in the confines of the EU.

Leigh MP James Grundy

The opportunity now presented to secure such a deal is a golden one and must be a key focus for our nation in the years to come.

In the long term, securing a comprehensive trade deal with the USA is greatly in our national interest, and I hope that negotiations will continue at full speed to secure that immense prize in the fullness of time.

It is a truism to say that whoever is in the White House, or 10 Downing Street, America will remain our strongest and most important ally abroad, and stronger links between our two nations can only be a good thing, for both of our great nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going from international affairs to the hyper-local, Wigan Council will shortly be holding a referendum on the Golborne and Lowton West Neighbourhood Plan on Thursday, July 6.

This public referendum will ask ‘Do you want Wigan Council to use the Golborne and Lowton West Neighbourhood Plan to help it decide planning applications in the Golborne and Lowton West Neighbourhood Area?’.

For clarity this lies within the Golborne and Lowton West Ward in my Leigh constituency. You can read more and see the council's plan at: https://www.wigan.gov.uk/Council/Strategies-Plans-and-Policies/Planning/Neighbourhood-plan/Golborne-and-Lowton-West-Neighbourhood-Plan.aspx

I have also been informed by Wigan Council that for those who are not online, a paper copy of the plans will be available to view at Golborne Library.

I encourage everyone in Golborne and Lowton West to take part in the referendum to have their say on the future development of the community.