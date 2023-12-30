​I’d like to wish everyone in my constituency of Leigh a Merry Christmas and the same of course to those readers of the Wigan Observer who live in the rest of the borough.

​Over the last few weeks, I have very much enjoyed attending a large number of festive events across the community and despite the sometimes inclement weather, local residents have turned out in large numbers to take part in the festivities.

I’d particularly like to thank Mr Derek Beaumont the owner of Leigh Leopards Rugby League team who has attended as many, if not more, events while taking the Betfred Challenge Cup on a grand tour of the constituency.

In the last couple of weeks Derek has been on an absolute mission to ensure that as many people in Leigh and the surrounding communities as possible get an opportunity to get their hands on the trophy, given that this was the first time in 52 years that Leigh had won the cup.

Leigh MP James Grundy

Derek has truly been a community champion in this regard, determined to raise the spirits for the whole town ensuring that everyone from primary school children to residents in old people’s homes have had an opportunity to see the trophy up-close and I know that everybody that has had this opportunity is very grateful for it.

So make sure you raise a glass of mulled wine with your mince pie for Derek and Leigh Leopards for all their work they do in the community, not just at Christmas, but throughout the year.

I do realise, however, that not all readers of the Wigan Observer may be as delighted that Leigh won the Challenge Cup this year, but I do hope they can respect the charitable and volunteer work he and the team do.

I’d also like to thank all of the community volunteers who made the many Christmas themed events that have been taking place in the area possible. Without these public-spirited residents giving up their own time and in many cases, money, these neighbourhood enlivening events would not have happened and I’d like to thank them for their efforts.

I hope all readers of the Wigan Observer and their families have an enjoyable time over Christmas, meeting with relatives and friends and getting some well-deserved rest from work.

Christmas is a time to rest and recharge our batteries and to prepare for the coming challenges of the New Year.

I personally, am very much looking forward to catching up with old friends, raising a glass or two in the local pub and spending a traditional Christmas with the family.