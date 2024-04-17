Labour Party opens new Leigh town centre office
and live on Freeview channel 276
She was joined by neighbouring MP, Lisa Nandy, for the official opening which coincided with Labour’s plans to “take back our high streets and get retailers thriving again.”
The office, which was previously home to The Good Estate Agent, is located next to the Unify Credit Union.
Ms Platt will be using the office as a base from which she will bid to wrest the seat back for Labour after it was seized from her by Conservative James Grundy at the last General Election.
She said: “I’m so proud to open this new office. It means that we have a presence right in the heart of the constituency. My team and I are already working hard for residents and as soon as the Prime Minister does the right thing, and calls a General Election, we will be ready to fight tooth and nail to win this seat back.
“Fourteen years of Tory chaos has led to a cost-of living crisis, unaffordable housing and long NHS waiting lists – people can’t access basic services like dentistry. The country is in a mess and Labour is the only party that can change it for the better.
“Over the past few months, I’ve spoken to thousands of residents in Leigh and Atherton, and I’m being told over and over that people want change and they want it now. This office will be used as a hub for volunteers, activists, and local councillors to come together to push for the change that people so desperately need.”
Wigan MP Ms Nandy said: “I’m thrilled to be here, with Jo, to help open her new campaign office.
“This office will provide a great base for volunteers and activists to come together, to get Jo back to where she belongs – in Parliament – representing the people of Leigh and Atherton.
“Residents and business owners have already been calling by to pick up ‘Vote Labour’ posters for their windows. It’s clear that a General Election can’t come soon enough for the people of Leigh and Atherton.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.