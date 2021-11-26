Labour regains Bryn ward in Wigan by-election
Labour has strengthened its majority on Wigan Council after a win in the Bryn by-election.
The seat had been held by independent Steve Jones until his resignation earlier this year.
But two other independent candidates James Richardson and Gareth Fairhurst, the latter of whom has previously represented Standish on the local authority, gained fewer votes than the young red rose candidate Samuel Flemming.
The turn-out for Thursday November 25's poll was just 15 per cent and counting in Wigan Town Hall's atrium was complete before midnight.
The results were as follows: David Burley (Lib-Dem) 38, Gareth Fairhurst (Ind) 353, Samuel Flemming (Lab) 429, Paul Martin (Con) 142 and James Richardson (Ind) 412.
