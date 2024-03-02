Lisa Nandy MP: ​law should be changed to protect shopworkers facing an epidemic of retail crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​In 2023, Co-op stores reported around 1,000 incidents a day of retail crime, an increase of 44% on the previous year.

Too often, instances of theft and retail crime act as trigger points for violence directed towards retail staff. Figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) showed that incidents including abuse, physical assault and threats with weapons had risen from 450 per day in 2019-20 to 850 every day in 2021-22.

A recent survey of retail staff by the shopworkers’ union USDAW found that two thirds of its members who responded had suffered abuse from customers, 42% had been threatened by a customer and 5% had been assaulted. As a result, 4 in 10 retail workers said that they experienced anxiety about work and 3 in 10 were considering changing jobs.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy

These shocking figures prove we are facing an epidemic of retail crime and violence and abuse against shopworkers.

The impact of the abuse of shopworkers is far-reaching, whether that is the physical and emotional toll on those who suffer it, the impact of theft on employers and retailers or the knock-on impact of those issues on our high streets which lose out massively when people feel unsafe in their communities.

Shopworkers provide a hugely significant act of public service in restricting the sale of items such as cigarettes, alcohol, and knives. Yet every declined sale is a possible point of friction, putting staff at risk, and too many have stories of injuries that they have suffered at work.

Sadly, the increases in violence and abuse have not been met with the response from the Government needed to adequately protect retail staff and urgent action is required.

Wigan shopworkers tell me they want to see the introduction of a new specific offence for assaulting, threatening or abusing a retail worker. This move is also backed by USDAW, the Co-op, Tesco and the BRC.

Last month Labour attempted to introduce such an offence as an amendment to the Government’s Criminal Justice Bill which is going through Parliament.

The new offence would give police the tools to go after organised gangs and individuals who perpetrate abuse and simplify the laws, making investigation and, hopefully, charge and conviction easier. It would also introduce tougher sentences and fines for those found guilty.

Disappointingly, this amendment was rejected by the Government, but Labour will continue to do all that it can to get this new law in place.

Furthermore, Labour in power will reverse the Tories’ decision to downgrade the response to shoplifting worth under £200 which means such crimes are rarely investigated or criminals brought to justice.

We will also reverse the Government’s policing cuts by putting 13,000 more neighbourhood police and PCSOs on our streets, guarantee patrols in our town centres, and introduce Respect Orders that ban repeat offenders from town centres.