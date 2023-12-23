​With Christmas fast approaching it is important to remember that many children growing up in poverty in Wigan will be going without and missing out this festive season, as they do throughout the year.

​Financial pressures are often great for most families at Christmas but for those on the lowest incomes the pressures can be overwhelming. An Action for Children survey found that a third of young people worry that their friends will not get a present or be able to celebrate Christmas this year due to money worries.

The Child Poverty Action Group report that 32.9% of children in Wigan (almost 9,300 kids) were growing up in poverty last year, higher than the national average. 69 per cent of these children live in households where at least one person works.

Poverty hurts children. It harms their health, damages their self-esteem and wellbeing, and robs them of future opportunities. Family budgets were already at breaking point before recent rises in bills and prices. The cost-of-living crisis isn’t over. Inflation is still high and food prices, rents, childcare costs and the price of everyday children’s items are still going up.

The social security system should provide genuine security for all families, but I am concerned that Government cuts since 2010 have pushed more children into poverty. Meanwhile, rising living costs and falling wages means more families are facing hardship.

Reducing child poverty is at the centre of how we secure opportunity for children and young people from every background, but the Government has no serious plan to tackle it.

Nationally, I want to see a cross-Government taskforce aimed at breaking down the barriers to opportunity for every child, with child poverty reduction specialists at the heart of this work.

I believe we need a genuinely supportive welfare state and higher quality jobs to help tackle poverty. Employment should be the main route to reducing poverty for those who can work, but the Government will always have a role to play in ensuring families receive the appropriate support.

That is why I support calls for reforms to Universal Credit, to ensure it offers a proper safety net and makes it pay to work, as well as reforms to job support. I want to see a long-term plan to grow our economy and raise living standards in a sustainable way.

Locally, support is available for everyone struggling financially this winter. Wigan Council’s Here for You scheme (www.wigan.gov.uk/HereForYou) encourages residents in need to talk to the council and be directed to support.

Foodbanks and pantries across the borough and excellent organisations like Fur Clemt will also help keep families fed this Christmas.

Local anti-poverty charity The Brick is supporting more than 200 local families with a Christmas dinner and other food this year along with handing out hundreds of gifts to children. People can support their work by visiting www.thebrick.org.uk/donate/