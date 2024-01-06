Lisa Nandy MP: Strengthening animal welfare laws is vital
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s no secret that the UK is a nation of animal lovers and we in Wigan more than live up to that reputation.
The last Labour Government delivered ground-breaking protections for animals, from ending the use of animals in cosmetic testing and stopping fur farming in the UK to protecting the treatment of domestic animals under the Animal Welfare Act and banning fox hunting.
People who have contacted me on this issue are incredibly disappointed that most of the promises made by the current Government to improve animal welfare have not been honoured.
After the 2019 election the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said on the steps of Downing Street that one of his priorities would be to “promote the welfare of animals” as it was a cause “so close to the hearts of the British people”.
Yet recent analysis by the RSPCA shows that the Government have failed to deliver on 14 of their 15 key pledges on animal welfare since then.
Many of these were to be included in the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill which was supposed to be the cornerstone of the Government’s animal welfare agenda but has now been scrapped by Ministers.
The Bill contained measures to address many of the issues people have contacted me about such as tackling the cruel puppy trade, restricting the importation of cats and dogs – including those which have undergone mutilations such as ear and tail cropping - and banning the keeping of primates as pets.
The Government has also backtracked on promises to consider banning the caging of farm animals such as hens and pigs, ending imports from foreign fur farms and regulating the use of animal snares and traps.
The Government ignored calls from the public and animal welfare charities for the Bill to be reintroduced this year, which represents a profound setback for animal welfare in the UK.
The Government now says it will take forward the Bill’s contents as individual pieces of legislation without any indication in most cases of when.
This will further delay these important protections from becoming law.