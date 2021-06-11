Lisa Nandy: PM needs to 'just get on' with delivering UK's priorities

Lisa Nandy MP

Ms Nandy, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, was speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News this morning ahead the G7 summit, which begins today in Cornwall.

She said of Boris Johnson who is hosting the 47th summit of world leaders: "It's hard to think of a PM who's going into the G7 summit as the host in a worse state.

"He's not only at loggerheads with the EU, five years after we voted to leave, he's also been rebuked by the President of the United States, and he's locked in a battle with his own backbenchers in the Tory party over international aid, which is a key plank of his 'Global Britain' policy.

"I think the Prime Minister just needs to resolve these things. It shouldn't take the President of the United States to tell the UK Prime Minister that he ought to uphold the peace agreement in Northern Ireland. That ought to be an article of faith for any UK Prime Minister.

"And what we need to see from Boris Johnson is not just the warm words which he had yesterday - it was welcome to hear him and President Biden affirm their commitment to upholding the Good Friday Agreement - we now need to see him use some creativity and goodwill to reduce the friction in the Irish Sea and just get on with delivering for priorities that are actually going to be of enormous benefit to Britain."

Ms Nandy also said that agreeing a global vaccination plan should be a priority at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

"There's a very strong case for getting the vaccine out to frontline healthcare workers around the world, in countries where they are simply being overwhelmed.

"What we need to get from this summit is an agreement about a plan to actually ramp up capacity around the world and get the vaccine out to every corner of the globe."