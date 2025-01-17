Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan MP and culture secretary Lisa Nandy has revealed she is a fan of video games, and has “put in a lot of hours” playing Nintendo’s Animal Crossing.

The cosy social simulation is one of the most popular games on Nintendo’s Switch console.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sees the player take the role of a resident living on an island, where they can build a home, catch fish and insects, and make friends with a host of anthropomorphic animal characters.

Ms Nandy’s admission came as she appeared on the morning media round speaking about a gathering of creative industry businesses she is hosting in the North East on Friday.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy

She was asked if she plays video games when she listed the sector as among those attending the gathering.

“I do actually,” she told Sky News, adding: “I’ve got a nine-year-old who is Switch-obsessed.

“I’ve put in a lot of hours on Animal Crossing, I can tell you that much.”