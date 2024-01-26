Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s nice to be back in Wigan to what feels like tropical temperatures compared to the Baltic winds of NYC.

I’ve never been as cold in my life as I have over the last few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When my friends invited me on the trip in the heat of summer last year, a winter city break in the Big Apple seemed liked a great idea. It’s only when your face feels like it will never thaw out that you do start to question if it was indeed a great idea.

Luke Marsden outside Trump Tower in New York City

I hadn’t been to New York for a few years but the city has changed. Like most huge metropolitan cities, costs have soared as has homelessness.

My poor Amex took a beating on this trip but not as much as my face did with the icy winds.

My friend was greeted on the subway system by a guy who was cupping his man parts while asleep, another asked us for money, small children also go round and sell sweets on the subway. It’s a sad state of affairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I naturally visited Trump Tower. Despite NYC being a traditional blue state, it appears native New Yorkers cannot wait for The Donald’s return to office. Voters I would’ve guessed who would hate Trump said the same thing to me: they want him back in office as he’s the only one who can fix the mess America is in. I agreed with them.

Trump Tower is a strange place: a golden tower block with shops and restaurants that simply have the word Trump in front of them. No homeless in there though; they couldn’t afford to get through the door!

A strange aroma followed me across the last five days. It appears nearly everyone in New York is carrying weed on them. Despite not being technically legal in the state, but just like Wigan and so many places in the UK, what is legal isn’t always a drawback for many.