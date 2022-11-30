Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue speaks out in support of Small Business Saturday

Yvonne Fovargue, who represents Makerfield for Labour, has spoken out in support of small firms ahead of the campaign this Saturday, December 3.

According to the Federation of Small Businesses, small and medium-sized firms make up 99 per cent of businesses in the UK and create 16m jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small Business Saturday celebrates this success and encourages people to “shop local”.

Yvonne Fovargue visiting Sportsline in Ashton onSmall Business Saturday six years ago. She is pictured with Ron Hart and Mark Ferguson, Branch Chair, Federation of Small Business

Ms Fovargue highlighted the difficulties faced by small businesses and how important they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am delighted to support this 10th anniversary year of Small Business Saturday. Small businesses do so much to enrich our lives and our communities across the borough, providing jobs, training and driving economic growth.

“I know that local businesses have faced massive adversity and hardship over the last few years and beyond, and now face further challenges like unfair business rates, supply chain issues and soaring energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour understands the support that small businesses need, and this is why we will make online giants pay their fair share and introduce an annual business rates revaluation, with savings passed on to small businesses immediately.

“We will carry out the biggest overhaul of business taxation in a generation, supporting our small businesses which are a critical part of our economy and communities, while balancing the playing field between bricks and mortar businesses and online giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad