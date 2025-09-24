Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has stepped into the row over controversial “cruise liner” warehouses which have angered hundreds of residents n Wigan borough.

Work is under way to build four large warehouses – two of which will be 60ft tall – close to homes on the Henfold estate in Tyldesley.

But residents have joined forces in a bid to stop the development, amid fears for the impact the industrial site will have on their lives and their properties.

There have also been reports of loud noise, vibrations and dust faced by children and staff at nearby Garrett Hall Primary School.

Residents in Tyldesley are living in the shadow of gigantic warehouses being built right next to their properties

Mr Burnham hosted an online meeting with local councillors who have been engaging with the newly-formed Astley Business Park Residents Action Group, which now has nearly 2,000 members.

He was joined by councillors James Fish, Christine Roberts, Barry Taylor and Jess Eastoe.

Mr Burnham has not commented on the meeting, but Coun Fish said: “The mayor wanted to understand the process and how the decision [by Wigan Council’s planning committee to allow the development] was made.”

He said that planning documents relating to the decision were being forwarded to Mr Burnham from Worsley and Eccles MP Michael Wheeler’s office. The warehouses and housing are in Mr Wheeler’s constituency.

Coun Fish added: “Mr Burnham said he would come back to us to say if his authority could actually do anything. He said he didn’t want to make promises he couldn’t keep.”

Meanwhile, the protest group has engaged a law firm to examine the legality of the original planning decision and an online appeal has raised more than £6,000 to help finance the move.

One post on the site says: “My name is Dawn Hornby and I currently live with the monstrosity of the cruise ship virtually in my back garden.

“We need help. The warehouses will stand 18 metres high (60ft), towering over two-storey homes and Garrett Hall Primary School.

“They [Wigan Council] have approved 24/7 operations, meaning night-time noise, diesel HGVs, light pollution and disrupted sleep.

“Local residents submitted more than 100 objections, but the planning committee recorded only 70. Concerns were dismissed and the development was waved through.

“Many residents were never properly consulted, with searches during housing purchases failing to reveal the true scale of what was planned.

“Already, people are reporting cracks in homes, falling property values, mental health impacts and sleepless nights”.

A planning application submitted by logistics company PLP for what will be known as Astley Business Park was approved by Wigan’s planning committee in June 2024.

PLP has declined to comment or answer six key questions posed to the company.

Aiden Thatcher, the council’s director of planning, has previously said: “This planning application went through our planning consultation and committee process.

“The final plans include landscaping which will help screen and soften the appearance and mitigate the impact on nearby properties.

“We will continue to monitor the site throughout the construction, ensuring this development bringing new jobs and investment into the area is delivered properly.”