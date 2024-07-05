More than 1,000 people in Wigan lose benefits during Universal Credit switch
Anti-poverty charity Turn2Us said it is "deeply concerned" hundreds of thousands of people across Britain have lost support as they move from legacy benefits to Universal Credit.
Universal Credit was introduced in 2013 to replace several existing benefits, in a bid to simplify the benefit system
People receiving Jobseekers’ Allowance, Child Tax Credit and Housing Benefit among others are gradually being transferred onto Universal Credit, with the Department for Work and Pension resuming the issuing of migration notices in July 2022 following the coronavirus pandemic.
But payments to many receiving these older benefits were stopped completely, rather than moving to the new system.
DWP figures show around 4,460 migration notices had been submitted to legacy benefit and tax credit claimants in Wigan between July 2022 and March.
Of these notices, approximately 1,310 (29 per cent) cases were closed, resulting in someone losing their benefits.
The DWP initially estimated three per cent of households would lose their benefits when transferring to Universal Credit. It later adjusted this to 26 per cent of tax credit-only households and four per cent of those receiving legacy benefits.
Across Britain, 22 per cent of existing claimants had been stripped of their benefits between July 2022 and March.
Turn2Us said it is "deeply concerned the process of managed migration has seen thousands of people drop off benefits altogether".
Claire Atchia McMaster, director of income and external affairs at the charity, said: "It is vital the process of contacting and supporting these people is not rushed, ensuring they are given adequate time, accessible information and personalised support to move over to Universal Credit."
In Wigan, around four per cent of people sent a migration notice are yet to transfer to Universal Credit.
