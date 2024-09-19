Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Soul, George Formby and festivals of light: just three of the cultural strands that connect Blackpool to Wigan and just some of the reasons the Wigan MP and culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, was drawn to the coastal resort for an official visit.

The Secretary for State for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport joined Blackpool South MP Chris Webb for a tour of some of Blackpool’s cultural attractions.

The pair kicked off a full day of visits at Blackpool Football Club and ended at the top of Blackpool Tower, watching on as the comedy carpet below filled up with visitors to watch the Illuminations switch on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At BFC, they were given a guided tour of the stadium by CEO Julian Winter and met with Ashley Hackett, CEO of Blackpool Football Club Community Trust – the club’s charitable arm.

Lisa Nandy strums along with a film of WIgan-born George Formby during her visit to Blackpool

Mr Hackett described the brilliant work the trust does in the community, often tapping into government funding including the Holiday Activities and Food programme for primary children and operating warm hubs via the Household Support Fund.

He explained that while these streams have helped them provide vital services for the community, short-term funding means they are precarious and make it impossible for the trust to plan more than a few months ahead. Webb told him how the new government is looking to ensure that projects like these for a minimum of three years, making them more sustainable and secure.

Ms Nandy was also keen to talk to Christine Seddon, chair of Blackpool Supporters’ Trust, which has worked was originally founded to bring about a change of ownership at Blackpool FC – an objective that was successfully achieved in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The situation in Blackpool was quite unique and I hope it remains so,” Seddon, a third generation Blackpool supporter, told them. “To have to politicise all the fans is not something we wanted to have to do but we had to in the end because the Football Association let us down so badly that it literally wasn't fit for purpose.”

Ms Nandy spoke about the problems beset by her team, Wigan Athletic, which has twice been on the verge of collapse, as well as the current crisis at Gigg Lane, home of Bury FC, where her stepdad was a season ticket holder. Bury was expelled from the Football League in 2019 when a takeover bid collapsed.

She said other clubs and the government could learn a lot from the amazing fans in Blackpool who pulled together to save the club and its reputation, adding that the Football Governance Bill is her first priority. The legislation will grant powers to an independent body to oversee clubs in England's top five tiers. The bill will not only provide financial stability to clubs but will safeguard club heritage and bring in rules on responsible owners.

Ms Seddon told the minister: “To know the Governance Bill is coming, which we’ve all been such a big part of and contributed to, is amazing. If you’d told me five years ago this would be happening I’d have said I can’t see it so its so important that we get it right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me the most important thing is fan engagement. I discovered, during that difficult time, the wealth of knowledge and experience that fans have and I think it’s a massive untapped resource that clubs can benefit from.”

Mr Webb recently responded to the new legislation in Parliament in July, praising Blackpool Supporters’ Trust for restoring “integrity, pride and professionalism” to the club.

“The first game back after the Blackpool got Oyster out was just buzzing – even better than when we were in the Premier League,” he said. “You could feel it in the stadium and you could feel it across the town, that sense of shared pride. It was the most amazing day.”

The pair took the opportunity for a quick pit stop at Notarianni’s Ice Cream parlour on Waterloo Road with Mr Webb explaining to Ms Nandy how the third generation ice cream makers are an important part of Blackpool’s cultural landscape. They then headed to meet apprentices at Blackpool Pleasure Beach but not before Nandy dragged Webb on the Big One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were in safe hands – mechanical engineering apprentice Laura described how the rides are meticulously maintained.

“You’ve got an excellent team of engineers here, don’t worry,” Laura said. “We do our morning checks and make sure everything’s safe, signed off and ready to go.

“I always wanted to work on rollercoasters, I just love them,” added the 17-year-old who moved to Blackpool from Hertfordshire for her dream job. She is one of over 30 apprentices at the Pleasure Beach who complete their studies at Blackpool and Fylde College alongside gaining on-the-job experience.

“Over winter we strip down and rebuild trains, we do a lot of work on brakes. We rebuild nearly everything,” Laura explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nandy asked Laura what she is planning to do once she has completed her training.

“The plan is to stay here,” she said, demonstrating Blackpool’s ability to attract, develop and retain talent in the culture and tourism sectors. “If I wanted to I could do other things with my qualification but I love it here and I know what I want.”

Ms Nandy and Mr Webb were then joined by representatives of Blackpool Council who explained how the local authority has acquired and invested in cultural heritage assets on a visit to the Winter Gardens.

They also demonstrated how it has developed new ones. On a visit to Showtown, Blackpool’s new museum of entertainment, Nandy made a beeline for exhibits on George Formby and Northern Soul – two cultural icons with shared roots between Wigan and Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described how Blackpool means so much to Wiganers and how it really matters to her to come back to this place of childhood holidays and memories and see that it’s doing well. Blackpool invented mass tourism for the working classes and provided hardworking people from Wigan, and across the North of England, much needed escapism throughout the 20th century.

But Blackpool is still as important and relevant as ever and Nandy was pleased to hear about the plans for its future too – ones that she is passionate about supporting.

For the grand finale of the secretary of state’s visit, Kate Shane, who recently became managing director of Blackpool Council’s leisure portfolio, took her and Webb to the top of Blackpool Tower.

Shane’s recent appointment marks the council’s intention to deliver a ‘One Blackpool’ approach to its tourism and heritage assets. Shane said the vision is about ensuring that Blackpool’s attractions work together for the good of the town as a whole rather than competing. She added that it is important to also be accessible to local people and to encourage them into careers in tourism which today offers much more than seasonal work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As they stood on the glass floor at the top of the Tower, the comedy carpet below filled with thousands of locals and visitors for the Illuminations Switch On. The Illuminations artistic arm, Lightpool, which runs throughout October, is part of Light Up The North – a network of light festivals that also includes Light Night in Ms Nandy’s constituency.

Ms Nandy and Mr Webb agreed that Blackpool is a vital part of the jigsaw in unlocking the growth and opportunity in the cultural sector which is crucial to this government’s national growth mission.

Mr Webb said: “The Switch On is a huge date in Blackpool’s calendar but the town is no longer a seasonal one – it has so much to offer year round.

“Blackpool isn’t just a great place to visit but a great place to live and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is such a diversity of culture here – from rollercoasters to ballrooms and museums – but Blackpool’s culture is also its people, who are passionate about championing this unique place.

“That Blackpool has received a parliamentary visit so soon after the election is a real statement of commitment from our new Labour government. And that it is the Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport really demonstrates that this government takes Blackpool seriously.

“For too long we have been misunderstood and misrepresented by people far removed from our lives, who don’t understand the amazing things we have to offer or our unique place in the country’s cultural landscape. Now we have a government made up of people who get us.

“I’m working tirelessly to ensure that our town is represented in Westminster and that everyone down there hears our stories and knows what we need to continue to grow.”