The tragic death of a teenaged kickboxer after a fight in Wigan is to trigger a parliamentary debate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Eastwood, 15, from Fazakerley in Liverpool, collapsed after the third and final round of a "light contact" bout against a 17-year-old opponent in a ring at TKMA Kickboxing Gym in Platt Bridge on June 29 2024.

MP for Liverpool Walton, Dan Carden, has secured an adjournment debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday July 8 to address the “urgent need” for national safeguarding of child participation in combat sports, following the death of the 15-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The debate will begin when business in the Chamber finishes - which on a Tuesday is typically at 7pm.

Alex Eastwood

This follows the conclusion of an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court last month which raised serious concerns around the organisation and medical oversight of the unsanctioned bout in which Alex sustained a fatal brain injury.

Coroner Michael Pemberton described the approach by match organisers as “chaotic and somewhat disjointed”, expressing concern that participants and their parents were not fully aware of the risks involved. He noted a lack of confidence in the organisational safeguards expected to protect children in such activities.

He also issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report before the inquest began - flagging that if a match is unofficial or unsanctioned, there is no guideline of what minimum standards must be met to provide safeguarding for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the parliamentary debate, Wigan MP and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, will meet with Alex Eastwood’s parents Ste and Nikita on Monday July 14.

This comes after the family requested an urgent meeting with Ms Nandy to share their experience and to discuss proposals for reform to protect children in combat sports.

The request was made in a letter from Alex’s parents’ legal representatives at law firm Leigh Day.

The letter said: “Now that Alex’s inquest is over, his family would like to meet with you to share their experience and to discuss with you proposed options for change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Children up and down the country are taking part in combat sports such as kickboxing daily.

"The lack of minimum standards to be applied to unsanctioned fights and in respect of medical care mean that those children are at risk of serious injury or worse.

“Alex’s family are themselves aware of two incidents of suspected concussion that have occurred in Fazakerley alone since the Area Coroner made his report.

"They do not want any other family to go through the heartbreak that they have and believe this matter is crushingly urgent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex’s family are represented by Leigh Day personal injury team partners, Jill Paterson and Thomas Jervis, with solicitor Charlie Holt.

Alex’s family said: “We welcome the adjournment debate and are grateful to Dan Carden for bringing this issue forward. No family should have to go through what we have. We want to ensure Alex’s death leads to real change and that children across the UK are properly protected.”

Mr Carden said: “I’m proud to have secured a debate in Alex Eastwood’s memory to push for stronger safeguards for children in combat sports. No child should be put at such risk. It’s time for clear national standards to prevent another tragedy like Alex’s.”

Ms Paterson said: “This debate is a crucial moment for children’s sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alex’s inquest has shone a light on serious and disturbing shortcomings relating to children’s safety when participating in combat sports.

"Knowing the determination of Alex’s parents, they will not stop until meaningful change has taken place.”