A new private care home will be built on the grounds of an old school and Christian centre in Atherton now plans have been approved.

Situated at the former home of Kings Park School, which closed in the 1990s, a 66-bed care facility for older people will soon be built.

The building off Leigh Road, which housed a Christian centre for a time, will be demolished in order to make way for the care home.

CGI of the new care home planned for Leigh Road, Atherton

LNT Care Developments’ plans include the two-storey 3,178m sq main building with single rooms with en-suite/wetrooms as well as amenity spaces that includes cafes; dining rooms; bars; garden room; cinema and hair dresser.

According to planning documents, all bedrooms will enjoy views of the surrounding gardens and ground floor rooms facing the enclosed amenity space will have direct garden access.

State-of-the art catering facilities and a 25-space car park are also included in the proposals.

The applicants, who have developed more than 220 care home across the country, intend to complete the build within 16 months. They explained that the site will fulfil care and housing needs, providing both general residential and dementia care.

A planning statement read: “The care homes built by LNT are designed with resident’s comfort at heart, and provide excellent day-to-day amenities, services and comforts in house. In this case, this includes main lounges/dining rooms, café/bars, quiet lounges/family rooms, a garden room, cinema room, a shop and hair studio.

“These facilities are particularly important for future residents who rely upon easy access, activity and familiar settings for a good quality of life. The proposals will be developed to ensure suitability for dementia care.