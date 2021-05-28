New HMO scheme for former borough library

A derelict former college building could be turned into a large house of multiple occupancy (HMO) under new plans.

Applicant Ryan Wrigley wants to transform the public library, which is adjoined to the Wigan and Leigh College in Railway Road, Leigh, into a 19-bed HMO.

On the ground, there would be 10 bedrooms and on the first storey, a further nine bedrooms are proposed. Each bedroom would be en-suite.

The former college building which is at the centre of a flats plan

In a planning support statement on behalf of the applicant, Town Planning Ltd, said the property is in a bad conditionand will “benefit greatly” from being brought back to life.

They said: “The applicant proposes the change of use of the former public library to a house in multiple occupation.

“The building has long been vacant, the property is in poor shape and will benefit greatly from being re-used.

“The property will be repaired as a result of the works proposed.

“The proposed works involve communal kitchen, dining and lounge space within the lower ground floor level.

“A secure covered cycle store and bin store is also proposed within the lower ground floor area.

“At ground floor level there will be ten bedrooms whilst at first floor level there would be a further nine bedroom. Each bedroom would be en-suite.”

The planning firm said the proposed development will “satisfy unmet demand for HMO accommodation” without removal of existing properties.

They said the proposal will provide for the ”re-use of a neglected heritage asset.”

They said: “There is a shortage of housing in Wigan across all geographic areas and types of accommodation.

“Although the council can currently demonstrate a five-year supply of housing land, the site will make an important contribution to maintaining a pipeline of deliverable housing land in the future.

“Ensuring that sites such as this come forward for development means that council can meet its housing needs for the plan period up to 2037, minimising the need for green belt release.

“The council through their own planning policies and evidence base identify a shortfall of affordable places to live.

“There is a limited amount of urban land to meet the shortfall in the local area.

They added: “The site has been identified by the applicant to meet the need for affordable private rented accommodation.”