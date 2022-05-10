All but two of the 25 wards will see their boundaries changed in a proposed overhaul of the current make-up of the borough.

Each ward will continue to be served by three councillors – 75 in total – according to the Local Government Boundary Commission, the independent body which has proposed these changes.

This has been done to ensure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

A map of Wigan borough

The commission has now published the final recommendations for the changes to Wigan Borough Council.

It has recommended changes to the boundaries of 23 wards.

The Wigan Central and Wigan West wards will remain unchanged.Notable changes:

Ashton and Bryn have now become Bryn with Ashton-in-Makerfield North and Ashton-in-Makerfield South;

Golborne and Lowton West will encroach further into what is currently Ashton territory;

Leigh South will be known as Bedford and Pennington – but will largely keep the same boundaries;

Leigh East will be no more and would become slightly smaller, making way for an expansion of a new neighbouring ward;

Atherleigh and Leigh West are set to be replaced by Westleigh, Atherton South and Lilford, and Atherton North;

Where Astley Mosley Common is situated will become Astley and Tyldesley will become Tyldesley Mosley Common;

In the northern end of the borough Standish with Langtree would see a huge expansion, taking the majority of Aspull, New Springs and Whelley’s north western tip.

Publishing the recommendations Prof Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We are very grateful to people in Wigan. We looked at all the views they gave us.

“They helped us improve our earlier proposals. We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”

A total of 183 comments and submissions from local residents and organisations helped decide the new wards. Changes in response to what local people said include:

The draft recommendations for Boars Head have changed and that area will form part of Standish with Langtree ward.

Following community evidence the recommendations for Hindsford have changed so that Hindsford will form part of Atherton South and Lilford ward.