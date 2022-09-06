Our message to the new Prime Minister Liz Truss

1 Energy cost furlough scheme: It worked to safeguard jobs during the pandemic, so it should be adopted during the energy crisis to save lives and businesses. It could be combined with an education programme to promote energy saving and increased incentives for green energy schemes.2 Health and social care services: It is time to admit the current model is bust and look elsewhere for a more creative and participatory long-term approach. The German model allows for several tiers of taxation, so those who pay more receive premium benefits.3 Police: It needs a creative solution making local forces truly accountable – perhaps on an elected sheriff basis as in the United States; a single national crime division and a single transport police responsible in part for overseeing the road system.

4 Misery tax: Responsible citizens should be free from worry about essential services – utilities, transport and communication. The providers, usually private enterprise, need to be held accountable. There should be zero tolerance for the excuse that poor service and high prices – and windfall profits – are necessary in order to re-invest. Government must prevent providers of essential services from taking advantage of the tolerance of the British consumer.5 Government: There is too much at national level and not enough locally and regionally. Our newspaper has recorded with pride the efforts of communities across Wigan to rebuild better after the pandemic. Cities the size of some European countries, like Manchester and Birmingham, need devolution max that will drive levelling up. To balance this central Government needs electoral and constitutional reform to slim down. A House of Commons a third of the size would suffice, presiding over a more federal structure.6 Levelling up: Devolved administrations with energetic local leadership, empowered with incentives including taxation to attract businesses, will do a much better job.7 Culture and heritage: The TV tax should be scrapped and direct Government funding should support public service arts content from multiple providers. The media and culture must be levelled up alongside the economy and education is a part of that – giving every child the right to learn an instrument would be a good start.8 Creation of a modern nation: The British deserve leaders that can imagine and deliver a fairer and more equal future. Levelling up is it, but in all its forms – economic, social, cultural and geographical. This will only happen if there is a new structure of government, heavier on expertise and public service and lighter on personality and party in-fighting.Perhaps that is the only thing the past turbulent and fumbling years has taught us – personal political ambition is unavoidable, but the people and public duty must come first if the nation is to grow strong.