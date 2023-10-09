Over a third of taxis in Greater Manchester using 'out of town' plates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 8,952 private hire drivers licensed by Wolverhampton Council reside in Greater Manchester. This makes up 35 per cent of the private hire cabs operating across the city-region.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham condemned “out of town” taxi drivers amid claims they were registering elsewhere to avoid meeting local standards.

An investigation has revealed how many Greater Manchester taxis are actually registered in Wolverhampton

Private hires are available to pre-book only via companies like Uber and cannot be flagged down on the street like black cabs (known as hackney carriages).

There are 36,033 private hire drivers with a Wolverhampton plate in total, FOI data revealed, which is 13 per cent of Wolverhampton’s total population (around 262,000).

By comparison, 16,343 private hires have a Greater Manchester licence plate.

In March it emerged that almost a third of England’s private hire taxi drivers were registered in Wolverhampton. The city even had to take on 20 new staff to cope with demand.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester in August, Mr Burnham said: “How are they allowing it, the other authorities, who are 100 or so miles away? How are they not checking up on those taxis and those drivers, but they’re taking in the money for it?

“How are they allowing that situation? They shouldn’t be doing it because they’re giving plates without being able to then monitor the performance.”

The main difference in standards relates to the age of vehicles allowed, with Greater Manchester councils requiring newer vehicles, as well as more advanced background checks, according to Mr Burnham.

There is also a concern among cabbies that drivers are getting in a taxi without knowing all the rules, prompting questions of safety for passengers.

Current legislation means private hire drivers can operate anywhere in the UK outside of London.

Greater Manchester sought powers to restrict out-of-area operation, but did not get agreement from the Government in the devolution deal.

Wolverhampton Council previously denied it is “quicker and easier” to get a private hire licence there, claiming applicants undergo a “strict and rigorous” process that includes a one-day training course, enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service checks, medical certification and a face-to-face English assessment.

A previous report stated that in 2021 and 2022, 55 per cent of applicants failed the checks, according to the council.

Under Manchester City Council, it costs £255 to register as a private hire driver, plus costs for tests and between £222 and £342 to register a vehicle, depending on its age.

Under Wolverhampton Council, the application fee for a new private hire driver is £49 for a one-year licence or £98 for a three-year licence and £95 to register a vehicle under 10 years old.

A Transport for Greater Manchester spokesperson said: “Taxis and private hire services are a crucial part of our transport network, providing approximately 45m trips a year. The sector provides an important service, particularly for those without access to a car, and people who don’t live or work near other parts of the public transport network.