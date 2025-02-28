Planning permission has been granted for 670 houses in Wigan since 2015 which have still not been built.

The data came to light following a report by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank into England’s planning system, which concluded “unproductive speculation” is blocking housing development rather than local authority bureaucracy.

As the Government targets an additional 1.5m houses for England in the next five years, the IPPR is laying the blame for sluggish building on developers slowing build rates or securing permission and then not building to increase land values.

The analysis revealed developers have been given planning permission for more than 1.4m homes nationally since 2007 but have not gone on to build them.

Reasons for this include developers wanting to increase the land’s value before selling it and land banking to slow building rates and maintain high house prices, the IPPR says.

The report states the planning system is crucial for the Government to achieve its ambitious plan to build 1.5m new homes by the end of the current parliament.

Rather than removing planning regulations and succumbing to the “builders v blockers” debate, IPPR recommends strengthening the planning system to support the delivery of house building, while also supporting the Government’s missions to restore nature, generate clean energy and build other crucial infrastructure.

The IPPR wants new laws to force developers to build within a certain time frame of securing planning permission or face sanctions; the creation of a new Cabinet Office team to produce a national spatial strategy overseeing land use; and blockers to development tackled at source by ensuring monitoring and enforcement are appropriately resourced.

Coun John Harding, vice-chairman of Wigan’s planning committee, said: “I know that the planning committee in Wigan pulls its weight in terms of granting applications, but it’s quite disappointing when developers don’t build the properties within the time frame set.

“We’ve done our job and it’s the developers who are letting down people who need houses to live in. That said, I understand the developers’ point of view that there are sometimes changing financial conditions that are an influence.

“At the end of the day, they will only build when they can sell the properties, but they shouldn’t just be sitting on planning permission. We’ve got a high demand for council housing and a lot of people on our waiting list, so this is important.”

Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at IPPR, said the Government does not need to rip up the planning system.

She said: “Many of the blockers to housing and infrastructure delivery are not planning related. Reasons include water shortages, private developers slowing delivery to maintain profits and a lack of strategic oversight of large infrastructure projects.

“Market-driven house-building is broken and won’t deliver the 1.5m homes the Government has promised.

“Years of deregulation and cuts to organisations like the Environment Agency means the planning system now operates as the last bastion of defence against bad design, nature degradation, pollution and over-extraction of our waterways. We must support local, regional and national planners to do their job.

“This is not about pitting NIMBYs [not in my back yard] against YIMBYs [yes in my back yard], it is about ensuring the Government achieves its ambitious targets whilst also maintaining local support and high quality.”