Plans for Wigan borough's 'unfinished' bypass highlighted to Prime Minister

Progress has been made on plans to extend a Wigan borough bypass which was left “unfinished” decades ago.

Golborne Urban District Council wrote to the Government in the 1960s calling for a bypass due to severe congestion in the area.

It led to Atherleigh Way’s construction between Atherton and the A580 East Lancashire Road in the 1980s and 1990s.

But Leigh’s Conservative MP James Grundy has been campaigning for the road to be extended in line with the original plan, taking it up to Chequerbent roundabout in Westhoughton, close to junction five of the M61, and south to junction 22 of the M6 in Winwick

Proposals are being worked on for the southern section towards the M6 and an agreement in principle has now been reached to bring these forward.

Work is also being done to explore completing the northern section of Atherleigh Way.

Mr Grundy raised the matter with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions.

He said: “The Atherleigh Way bypass in Leigh was first proposed over 60 years ago but to this day remains unfinished. I recently met with representatives of Wigan, Warrington and St Helens councils, as well as the Mayor of Greater Manchester, and I am pleased to say an agreement in principle has been reached to bring forward proposals to complete the bypass.

"Would the Prime Minister also like to throw his support behind this vital project for my constituency?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Can I commend my honourable friend for all his work bringing local authorities and the mayor together to drive the project forward?

"I know that my honourable friend the rail minister is meeting with my honourable friend to discuss this proposal and ensure that we can deliver things like this.

"As part of Network North there will be significant new funding announced for local highway improvements and I would encourage my honourable friend to work with stakeholders to progress this important scheme and ensure that they can bid for that funding when it becomes available.”

Afterwards, Mr Grundy said he was “delighted” with the Prime Minister’s response.