Poignant final journey revealed as funeral is set for former long-standing Wigan Council leader
Arrangements have been made for the funeral of Lord Peter Smith, who was leader of Wigan Council for 27 years.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 4:34 pm
The 76-year-old died earlier this month, after spending decades of his life involved with local politics both in the borough and further afield.
A service will begin at 12.30pm at Leigh Parish Church, which will be broadcast outside for people wishing to attend.
Afterwards, family and friends will go to a committal at Howe Bridge Crematorium to say their final goodbyes.
