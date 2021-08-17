Poignant final journey revealed as funeral is set for former long-standing Wigan Council leader

Lord Peter Smith

The 76-year-old died earlier this month, after spending decades of his life involved with local politics both in the borough and further afield.

A service will begin at 12.30pm at Leigh Parish Church, which will be broadcast outside for people wishing to attend.

Afterwards, family and friends will go to a committal at Howe Bridge Crematorium to say their final goodbyes.