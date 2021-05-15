Protest against violence in Israel and Palestine in Wigan town centre

The event was organised by Wigan Trades Council, Stand Up To Racism and People Before Profit with support from Wigan Mosque.

Demonstrators gathered at noon on Saturday outside Wigan and Leigh College before marching through the town centre to Believe Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The demonstration outside Wigan and Leigh College

Wigan Samba Band was also in attendance providing a soundtrack to the protest.

Dave Lowe from Stand Up To Racism said: "We are holding a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"People have turned out in really good numbers.

"Anybody who has seen the pictures on the news would have been completely and utterly horrified by what is happening in Palestine."

The march heads through Wigan town centre

Among the demonstrators was Wigan Youth Cabinet member Layan Hassan and her family, who are themselves originally from Palestine.

Hawkley Hall resident Layan, 15, said: "We need to support the Palestinian people, hear their voices and show that peace and justice is on its way.

"It needs to be seen that the children of Palestine have the right to an education and a life."

Organisers said a number of people who are now living in the borough have first-hand experiences of the situation in Palestine.

There were also calls for the Government to start playing a role to end the conflict.

Esmail Lakdawala from Wigan Mosque said: "Over the past few years we have had a lot of people who are refugees, especially displaced Palestinians, tell us their horrific stories about being driven from their ancestral homes.

"We want to raise awareness of this for the sake of humanity.

"The British Government must do something about this, it cannot just be a bystander. They have to get the parties round a table to solve this issue and raise it with the United Nations."