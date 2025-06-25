A protest was held outside Wigan Town Hall calling for council bosses to take a stand in solidarity with the LGBT+ community.

It followed a ruling by the UK’s Supreme Court in April which said the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

Many people in the trans community are said to be feeling vulnerable and unsupported after the ruling, so unions and community groups came together in Wigan to make their voices heard.

The protestors outside Wigan Town Hall

Toni Smith, representing Wigan’s LGBT+ group, said: “This ruling has sparked widespread concern and dismay among trans individuals and their allies, highlighting the urgent need for local governments to express their commitment to equality and inclusivity.

“Wigan LGBT+ and Wigan Pride, alongside Councillor Jess Eastoe, have actively engaged in several meetings with important representatives from Wigan Council. During these discussions, they have voiced the pressing concerns and anxieties felt by the transgender community and the wider LGBT+ community.

"In light of these discussions, they have been advocating passionately for the council to issue a public statement aimed at reassuring the community and addressing their apprehensions. This effort reflects a commitment to fostering inclusivity and support for all members of the community.

“As a community, we believe that everyone deserves to live without fear of discrimination or prejudice, regardless of their gender identity. We urge Wigan Council to make a public statement affirming its dedication to protecting the rights of all individuals, particularly those who identify as trans or non-binary. Such a statement would not only provide much-needed support to our local LGBT+ community but also reinforce Wigan’s reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone.

"We are proud of the progress that has been made in recent years toward recognising and affirming the rights of all members of our society. However, the recent Supreme Court ruling reminds us that we must remain vigilant in our advocacy for equality. We ask Wigan Council to stand with us during this critical time and to reaffirm its commitment to creating an environment where everyone can thrive.

"Let’s stand together for equality and justice for all.”

A statement from Wigan Trades Council condemned the Supreme Court ruling on trans women as causing harm and anxiety.

After being contacted by the Wigan Post, a spokesperson for Wigan Council said: “We remain steadfast in keeping our borough a warm and welcoming place for all residents and visitors.

"Like all authorities across the UK, we are continuing to assess the impact of the Supreme Court ruling.

"Wigan Council shares the view that everyone deserves to live without fear of discrimination or prejudice and our zero-tolerance approach to hate remains.

“We are always working towards building an inclusive borough where everyone feels safe, valued and appreciated and inclusion lies at the heart of everything we do, deeply embedded in our Progress with Unity missions."

The council-backed 10th annual Wigan Pride will be held in the town centre on Saturday, August 16 and includes an opening parade, music and entertainment across two stages and family-friendly activities.