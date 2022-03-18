Spectacular plans for Wigan's royal platinum jubilee parties unveiled by the council

Flash back 20 years: the little princesses of the Wigan West Division brownies who had their Queen's Golden Jubilee party in royal regalia at St John's School hall, Pemberton

A host of events and activities have been promised across the extended bank holiday weekend – including a Jubilee Gala - with the activity focused on the borough’s parks.

Community groups and organisations are being provided with support to host their own commemorative activities such as a street party or Jubilee lunch.

This includes the council giving away 70 special Jubilee Party Packs to help residents run their own celebrations and get kitted out in red, white and blue.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “The entire UK and nations across the globe will be celebrating Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne and we feel it is important for our communities to come together in true Wigan borough style.

“Our series of events and support has been tailored to ensure all of our residents feel part of the celebrations while linking to all of the activities on a regional and national level.

“I’m sure we will all have a weekend to remember, having a great time and feeling the sense of civic pride for our communities.”

The celebrations start with the ceremonial beacon lighting at Haigh Woodland Park on Thursday June 2 between 6pm and 10pm, with food and entertainment provided, hosted by the Girlguiding Lancashire South County organisation.

The following day the Mayor’s Jubilee Gala – featuring family-friendly activities and entertainment – will be hosted at Leigh’s Pennington Hall Park from 10am to 4pm.

On Saturday June 4 the Jubilee Party in the Park will be held in Wigan’s Mesnes Park with vintage-themed fun, food and entertainment between 11am and 5pm.

And ahead of the arrival of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 coming to the borough in July, tournament organisers will be holding a football roadshow to build up momentum ahead of what promises to be the biggest women’s European sporting event in history.

Throughout the weekend community groups will be encouraged to host their own activities with packages of support, including tips and advice on how to organise a street party and how to apply for funding.

Meanwhile, the council will also provide tips on how to decorate communities in preparation for the weekend in line with the British street party tradition.

For details visit: www.wigan.gov.uk/platinumjubilee