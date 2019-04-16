Teenage activist organises Brexit town centre rally

Wiganers backing Brexit turned out in force to support the young organiser of a town centre rally in favour of leaving the European Union (EU).

Campaign group Wigan Borough 4 Brexit spoke of their delight at the show of support at an event in Market Place put together by 16-year-old political activist Jordan Gaskell.

Supporters of leaving the EU gather in the town centre for Wigan Borough 4 Brexits rally

Wiganers unhappy at the handling of Britain’s departure from the EU, which has now been delayed for much of 2019 with Parliament at something resembling gridlock on the issue, turned out to show their continued backing for Brexit, with some suggesting the country should leave the EU without a deal.

Jordan, from Hindley, said: “I organised the protest because many people who voted for Brexit are angry that we didn’t leave on March 29, but not everyone could make it down to London to get their views across outside Parliament.

“Our Government has had over two years to make a deal and get us out of the EU, but has failed to do so.

“It’s a betrayal of the British people and we’re protesting to save democracy.”

Jordan spoke of the backing he received from the public during the event on a busy weekend afternoon in Wigan town centre.

He said: “I was pleased to see lots of young people supporting us, giving us a thumbs-up or saying ‘Good on yer’ as they passed.

“Our protest was sandwiched between a commemoration for the Spanish Civil War and a Comic Con event, so lots of passers-by were interested in the politics and we even had a friendly Jedi who joined in the protest!”

Wigan Borough 4 Brexit is urging supporters of leaving the EU to keep faith with the democratic process and make their voices heard at the ballot box if Britain has to take part in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

The deadline for registering to vote is Tuesday May 7.

