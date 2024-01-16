Town hall bosses in Wigan have hailed the success of a “cultural manifesto” which has seen £35m flood into the town since its launch five years ago.

The manifesto, called The Fire Within, kicked off in 2019 with the aim of attracting external investment into Wigan to strengthen and grow its cultural organisations.

Funding has come from a variety of sources, including Arts Council England, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), the Leigh Levelling-Up Fund bid, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It is very much hoped that Wigan Pier's famous buildings will come back to life this year after much work and several delays

A report to Wigan’s scrutiny committee said that the Arts Council had named Wigan as one of only seven "priority places2 in the North West to improve investment and cultural engagement.

In 2022, £4.5m was earmarked to keep talented Wiganers in creative jobs by national organisations Curious Minds, Thick Skin Theatre, Get it Loud in Libraries and The Old Courts.

Success stories include Leigh Spinners’ Mill which is now 90 per cent occupied with 68 tenants.

Haigh Woodland Park and Haigh Hall will also see a £37.5m transformation in the coming years.

Haigh Hall is currently undergoing a £37.5m transformation

Meanwhile, the regeneration of Wigan Pier is currently progressing and will see the current warehouse buildings provide office and commercial spaces as well as leisure, retail and community facilities.

“We are working closely with GMCA and partners across the region to harness opportunities for artists and organisations from Wigan,” the report said.

“There is now a three-year agreement in place with Manchester International Festival to support this work.”

It said that since the beginning of the cultural manifesto almost 250,000 residents have engaged in council-led cultural events and activities.

The Northern Soul heritage in the autumn of 2023 attracted 18,500 people over four weeks.

Alongside this, a pilot project, The Early Doors Club is offering Wigan residents access to a programme of free live music while supporting the town’s night time economy.

The report added: “Work to date has hugely increased the profile of Wigan. Relationships with key partners and investors has been strengthened.”