'Truly humbling moment' for new Leigh West councillor after by-election win

The vote in Leigh West was held yesterday after Lord Smith's death in August left a vacant seat on the council.

Labour candidate Samantha Brown ensured the ward stayed red by picking up 1,004 votes, followed by Conservative James Geddes (432), Leigh West independent Jayson Hargreaves (257) and Liberal Democrat Sharron Honey (103).

Turnout was just 16 per cent.

In her victory speech, Ms Brown described her election as a "truly humbling moment" and thanked everyone who had helped her, including Labour party members, fellow ward councillors, her family and the people of Leigh West.

She said: "I have campaigned in a positive manner and this is how I intend to serve as I seek to make Leigh West the best."

Ms Brown also paid tribute to her predecessor Lord Smith.

Votes were counted at Leigh Town Hall

She said: "Having been elected in 1978, he served not only the ward but also the borough with wisdom and great distinction. He was a man who dedicated his life to public service, leading the council from 1991 to 2018, and he guided us through the difficult years of austerity. He is truly an inspirational figure to follow."

