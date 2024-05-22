Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two of Wigan borough’s MPs have announced they will not be seeking re-election when Britain goes to the polls on July 4.

Hours after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the shock announcement of a general election six weeks hence when most people expected an autumn vote, Yvonne Fovargue confirmed that she would be retiring from front line politics at the same time.

And Wigan Today has also learnt tonight that James Grundy, who became the first ever Conservative MP for Leigh in 2019, has told staff that he too will not be re-standing.

An official announcement is expected tomorrow.

Yvonne Fovargue was elected Makerfield MP in 2010

Ms Fovargue was first voted in as the Parliamentary representative for Makerfield at the 2010 General Election, taking over from the retiring Sir Ian McCartney, and was re-elected at the 2015, 2017 and 2019 national polls.

The 67-year-old was awarded the CBE in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Ms Fovargue said: “It has been a privilege to serve as Makerfield MP since 2010, but now is the right time for me to step down.

James Grundy has been MP for Leigh since 2019 and was the first ever Conservative to win the seat

"I would like to thank the people of the Makerfield constituency for putting their trust and confidence in me and I have sought to represent them to the best of my ability.

"To my local constituency party, I thank you for your support and encouragement at all times.

"And to my staff in the constituency and Westminster office, I thank you for your hard work and dedication."

"Wigan is my home and I will continue to take an active interest in the life of the borough."

MP of the neighbouring Wigan constituency, Lisa Nandy, this evening led the tributes.

She said: “Yvonne and I were elected together as the Wigan borough’s first women MPs in our history in 2010. I am so proud to have served alongside her for the last 14 years.

“Politics is best served by people who have a quiet dedication that leads them to battle day after day to make change when people say it can’t be done. Yvonne is that person. I have watched in awe as she has challenged the status quo over and over again.

“Her determination to take on the loan sharks who ruin people’s lives here in Wigan is a tribute to who she is. I look forward to seeing her do more in whatever role she chooses and, I hope, with a Labour Government to help transform the lives she has so valued and represented so well over the last 14 years.”

Ms Fovargue was born in Sale area of Trafford, attended Sale Grammar School and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Leeds.

In the 1980s, she worked as a housing officer on the Moss Side estate, before becoming the Chief Executive of St Helens Citizens Advice Bureau, a role she held for over 20 years.

She also served as a councillor in Warrington from 2004 until winning the Makerfield seat six years later just as Labour lost power.

Ms Fovargue is married to the Wigan councillor Paul Kenny, is a member of Mensa and an avid reader of crime fiction.

Mr Grundy was born in Warrington, and raised on the family farm in Lowton, where he still lives. He was also educated locally, having attended both Lowton St Mary's Primary School and Lowton High School.