Unite trade union members take day of action over energy bills to Wigan town centre

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Trade union members will take to the streets of Wigan as part of a nationwide day of action over energy bill hikes.

It coincides with the date – April 1 – the latest energy price cap rise comes into effect, which will see a rise of 6.4 per cent from £1,738 to £1,849 for an average dual-fuel household.

The day of action is part of the Unite Energy 4 All campaign, which has been running since 2023 and calls for the eradication of fuel poverty and the national control of energy resources.

Energy bills for a typical household will rise by more than £100 a year in April under regulator Ofgem's new capEnergy bills for a typical household will rise by more than £100 a year in April under regulator Ofgem's new cap
Protest events are being held across the UK in around 40 locations, including on Market Place, in Wigan town centre, from noon to 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Unite, whose members will join other fuel poverty and pensioner groups, claims eight million people are struggling to pay energy bills and on average 7,000 people die each year because they are unable to keep warm in their own homes.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: "It's time to end the chaos in our energy network, which allows profiteers to flourish while workers and communities are left in the cold.

"No-one should ever have to choose between heating and eating. We believe it is time for public ownership and for fuel poverty to be consigned to the dustbin of history.”

Unite claims energy regulator Ofgem has failed to regulate the nation's energy market.

Simon Coop, Unite’s national officer for energy and utilities, said: “Unite is unique as a trade union in organising in the workplace and the community, and our industrial members in the energy sector are right behind Unite Community’s day of action.

“Ofgem have failed to protect consumers. For too long they have sided with the profiteering energy companies over the most vulnerable in our country and we stand in full support of the campaign against fuel poverty and for public ownership of our energy sector.”

Unite is also running a Defend the Winter Fuel Allowance campaign, which demands that the Government reinstates the winter fuel payment and is calling for the introduction of a wealth tax to pay for it.

