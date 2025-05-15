Organisers of a protest against development on green belt land in Wigan expect 1,000 people to join their march.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Save Our Astley and Boothstown Greenbelt Facebook group, which has more than 1,100 members in just two weeks, will gather at Ellesmere Street Park, near Lancashire Mining Museum in Astley, on Sunday.

Marchers will assemble at 12.30pm, with the walk to Boothstown FC starting at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra Robinson, one of the administrators of the Facebook group, said that protesters from other parts of Wigan borough and Boothstown would be joining the march.

Protesters are worried that this field between Boothstown and the Lancashire Mining Museum will be developed for housing

“Feeling is very strong,” she said. “The response has been amazing. As well as residents, we are expecting a few local councillors also to join us.”

Sandra moved to correct confusion over the location of the start of the march. It is not starting from Little Shakerley Common, off Ellesmere Street, Tyldesley, as was previously believed.

From Ellesmere Street Park, Astley, the march will proceed along the pathway at the side of the A580 East Lancashire Road along Chaddock Lane and is timed to reach Boothstown FC at about 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anger has erupted following the publication of Wigan’s initial draft Local Plan, which is out for consultation until June 24.

It sets a target to deliver 16,527 new homes in the borough “in the right locations” by 2039 at a rate of 972 a year.

Another of its objectives is to “raise the economic profile” of the borough with new high-quality employment sites in the M6, the A580 (East Lancs Road) and the Wigan-Bolton growth corridors.

The draft plan identifies six sites which are key to housing delivery: North Leigh Park (1,400 homes), South Hindley (2,000 homes), remaining land south of Atherton (320 homes), land east of Atherton (600 homes), remaining land at Landgate, Ashton (400 homes) and Westwood Park, Wigan (420 homes).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents fear up to 300 new homes are to built on greenbelt land between Astley, from the site of Lancashire Mining Museum, to Boothstown, just over the border with Salford.

They cite major concern over traffic congestion, which they say is already a major problem across Wigan borough and will be made worse by more housing.

Wigan Council argues that green belt in Wigan covers 55.7 per cent of the borough. It says the current Local Plan proposals represent a 1.3 per cent reduction, which means more than half of Wigan would still be within green belt land.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), council leader David Molyneux said: “This Local Plan sets out our ambitions for our borough, and how we will deliver them to tackle inequality and create opportunities. The proposed allocation of Bridgewater West is an opportunity to create new jobs in our area, in research and development and technology, alongside a new community in our borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals for this site also include highway improvements, a new access and car park for Lancashire Mining Museum and measures to safeguard and support nature recovery at Chat Moss.

“We know that people feel really strongly about their community, their area and what happens where they live and we absolutely want to hear from our residents. I would encourage everyone to respond to the consultation and make your voice heard.”