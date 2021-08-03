'Very big hole in people's hearts' as former Wigan Council leader Lord Peter Smith dies

Lord Peter Smith

He spent 27 years leading the council, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in the country when he stepped down three years ago, and continued to represent the Leigh West ward for Labour.

Over the past three decades he gained a reputation as one of the most influential council leaders in the UK and in 2019 he was recognised with a prestigious lifetime achievement award.

Leading figures in local government described Lord Smith as “an inspirational leader” and “the glue that held Greater Manchester together” when he stepped down as council leader in May 2018.

Coun David Molyneux, who succeeded him as council leader, said: "Peter was not just a remarkable leader and councillor, but a husband, a dad and a very good friend.

“His death will leave a very big hole in people’s hearts, including mine. It was an honour to serve alongside him as his deputy and I will miss his wisdom and friendship.

“He achieved so many great things for Wigan borough and will leave a lasting legacy.”

Alison McKenzie-Folan, the council's chief executive, said: “Lord Peter Smith was a remarkable leader and councillor. I am deeply saddened by his death and will miss him dearly. His passion, ambition and dedication to the job helped him to achieve so much for Wigan borough and for that we will be eternally grateful. He meant a great deal to everyone, including me. But his legacy will live on for many years to come.”

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue said: “Peter was a remarkable man who will leave a lasting legacy. His wisdom and knowledge made him a huge figure in local government and he took this to the House of Lords where he was a much liked and respected member.

“My thoughts are with Joy and Anna at this sad time.”

Leigh MP James Grundy said: "I was shocked and saddened today to learn of the death of the former leader of Wigan Council, Lord Peter Smith, who was still serving as a councillor for the Leigh West ward at the time he passed away, and had represented that area for longer than I have been alive.

“Peter and I crossed swords in the council chamber many times, often furiously, but outside the chamber we got on well personally. I last saw Peter in person when he took me on a tour of Leigh Sports Village alongside Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden when I was newly elected as local MP, and he did so in a courteous and kindly manner.

“Peter's wife Lady Joy Smith, or Mrs Smith as many of my contemporaries will remember her, was one of my teachers at Lowton High, and Peter and I often joked about this when we spoke in public together.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Peter's widow, Lady Joy Smith, and Anna, their daughter, at this most difficult of times.”

Lord Smith started his career in local government when he was elected as a Labour Party ward councillor for Leigh West in 1978.

He gained his political reputation in council finance, moving from chairman of the finance committee for nine years to council leader.

His success as council leader led to many regional and national appointments throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including chairman of the North West Regional Assembly and vice-president of the Local Government Association.

In 1999 he was made Lord Smith of Leigh in recognition of his work in local government.

After stepping down as council leader, he continued to work as lead member for the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership.