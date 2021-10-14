Voters go to the polls in by-election for former Wigan Council leader's seat

He first won the Leigh West seat for Labour in 1978 and continued to represent the area until his death in August.

Voters can choose between Labour's Samantha Brown, Conservative James Geddes, Leigh West independent Jayson Hargreaves and Liberal Democrat Sharron Honey.

Lord Peter Smith

Polling stations opened their doors at 7am today and votes can be cast until 10pm.

They will be then be counted and the result will be announced overnight.

Wigan Council has also published a notice of casual vacancy for the Bryn ward following the resignation of Coun Steve Jones, but a by-election has not yet been called.