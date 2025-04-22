Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local elections take place in England on May 1, but not in Wigan.

Council elections in Greater Manchester are held three years out of every four, with a third of the council elected each time.

This means 2025 is a “fallow year” when there are no elections for the borough’s 75 councillors to contest.

Currently, the council is made up of 64 councillors from the controlling Labour group, followed by 10 independents and one Conservative.

Elsewhere, all seats on 14 county councils and eight unitary authorities in England will be up for election.

They will be the first local elections to follow the 2024 general election. Most of these seats were last contested at the 2021 local elections.

There will also be six mayoral elections – but not for Greater Manchester – including the inaugural elections for the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire and the mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire.