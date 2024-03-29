Wigan borough swimming pools get £220k boost to become more energy efficient

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leigh Leisure Centre is set to receive £68,000 for new LED lighting, while the Pelican Centre in Tyldesley will get £150,000 for solar panels and a variable speed filtration pump.

They are among hundreds of pools and leisure centres around the country to receive a share of £60m from the Government and Sport England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Measures being supported by the latest Swimming Pool Support Fund investment include new heating systems, solar panels, better insulation and other energy-saving interventions.

Swimming lessons at the Pelican Centre

The funding is intended to help swimming pools and leisure centres amid an increase in energy costs in recent years, with 96 per cent of applicants being successful.

Applicants had to outline why the interventions were appropriate and deliverable. Other criteria for selection included an assessment of the expected energy saving, distances from other pools and the strategic importance of each site at a local level.

A total of 442 swimming pools in 367 local authorities have benefited from a share of £80m since the fund was announced in last year’s budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Winterbottom, director for strategy and innovation at Wigan Council, said: “We are delighted to have received the support from Sport England to further our ambition to be at net zero carbon by 2038.

“The investment at Leigh Leisure Centre to introduce energy efficient lighting builds upon previous investment in solar panels and recent investment in green technology at Howe Bridge, Robin Park and Standish Leisure Centre.

“This funding will also enable the council to work in partnership with the Pelican Centre to reduce their carbon emissions and lower their operating costs. We look forward to delivering the projects and realising their anticipated benefits for years to come.”

Sports minister Stuart Andrew said: “We are sticking to our plan to get millions more people active by 2030, because we know that active people are fitter, happier and healthier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Millions of people swim every year in England, but increased energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially.