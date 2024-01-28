Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greater Manchester’s Bee Network 362 buses will no go as far as the Pepper Lane stop on Preston Road in Standish on the first three and last services of the day following intervention from residents’ group Standish Voice.

When the new services launched last autumn, adding extra 362 buses between Wigan and Chorley, the earliest and last new services only ran from and to Standish police station.

Wigan's new Bee buses

While Standish Voice welcomed the improvements, which now meant buses from the township could get people to the earliest trains to Manchester and Liverpool, they asked Wigan Council to request that Transport for Greater Manchester start and end the new services at the northern boundary of Standish.

Those services have now been extended as part of a raft of minor changes to the Bee Network, so they will start and end at Pepper Lane.

The new changes were starting today (January 28) in Standish.