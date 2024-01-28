News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan community's delight as bus service is extended

People power has won through after a Wigan bus service was extended.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Jan 2024, 12:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Greater Manchester’s Bee Network 362 buses will no go as far as the Pepper Lane stop on Preston Road in Standish on the first three and last services of the day following intervention from residents’ group Standish Voice.

When the new services launched last autumn, adding extra 362 buses between Wigan and Chorley, the earliest and last new services only ran from and to Standish police station.

Read More
Cocaine seizures by the police in Greater Manchester are on the rise
Wigan's new Bee busesWigan's new Bee buses
Wigan's new Bee buses
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Standish Voice welcomed the improvements, which now meant buses from the township could get people to the earliest trains to Manchester and Liverpool, they asked Wigan Council to request that Transport for Greater Manchester start and end the new services at the northern boundary of Standish.

Those services have now been extended as part of a raft of minor changes to the Bee Network, so they will start and end at Pepper Lane.

The new changes were starting today (January 28) in Standish.

View the new timetable here.

Related topics:StandishWiganStandish VoiceGreater ManchesterChorley