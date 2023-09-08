News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Council issues eviction notice in race to try to remove caravans before proms in the park

Caravans hauled up to a popular park in Leigh have sparked fears for big music event on the site this weekend.
By Geoge Lythgoe
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
The vehicles appeared on Pennington Park mysteriously this week which led to concerns from residents in the area for their infamous roms in the park event.

Wigan Council have assured that this would not impact on the Pennington Hall Park Picnic Proms 2023 – which is set to kick off at 6pm on Saturday (September 9).

READ MORE:

Caravans parked up on Pennington Hall Park in LeighCaravans parked up on Pennington Hall Park in Leigh
Although caravans have parked up on Pennington Flash and Leigh Sports Village in recent months – which are just a stone’s throw away from the park – they have rarely been seen to move onto the park itself. The council has already issued an eviction notice to the caravans.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “An eviction notice has been issued and the event will go ahead as planned.”

Tyldesley Brass Band will provide the pomp and ceremony with traditional singalong anthems such as Land of Hope and Glory and Jerusalem with families invited to bring along picnics, wave their Union flags and enjoy the show.

Tickets are priced from £9.50 for children and £12.50 for adults. Guests can even enjoy an exclusive VIP experience with prosecco and a luxury cream-tea with fresh scones, jam and cream for up to eight guests; all served at a proper table and chairs in a private pre-pitched gazebo.