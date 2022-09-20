Wigan Council leader tells of his 'awe-inspiring' experiences at the Queen's state funeral

Back from his visit to the capital for the historic ceremony, Coun David Molyneux said that the whole experience had been “awe-inspiring” and something he would remember for the rest of his life.

The day started early for the 68-year-old, who was a recipient of an MBE for services to local government in Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee honours.

He took the 5am train down to the capital, discovering that several other people from the borough were heading there too to be among the crowds.

The bearer party with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is taken from Westminster Abbey

With half of London locked down for security reasons, Coun Molyneux had to use a cab and Shanks’s pony to get to the abbey where he was in his seat by 8.30am for the 11am service.

He said: “I was sitting near the main door where the coffin came in along with the royal party so it wasn’t a bad place to be for seeing all the comings and goings.

"You saw the pain on the faces of those closest to Her Majesty, especially the younger ones.

Coun David Molyneux

"I don’t think you realise just how much of a toll this has taken on them when you see them on the television.

"But I felt a strange mixture of emotions. Of course it was a sad and sombre occasion but there was also an excitement and pride to be involved in this significant occasion.

"I was proud not only for myself but for my family and the borough of Wigan.

"Whenever Her Majesty visited the borough, there was a sense of pride and pleasure that she had come to see us.”

The abbey congregation missed the parades

Of course there were plenty of famous faces to spot during the day.

Coun Molyneux said: “I was within 2ft of President Biden when he was leaving. He had this big motorcade with him and it looked like he had his own armed personnel with him too.

"I saw a lot of politicians past and present and the Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton, and I found myself seated next to two members of Buckingham Palace staff which was fascinating.

"As for the service itself, it was magnificent. Being in the abbey we didn’t see the parade outside, although we could hear the pipe band. But the choir, organ and fanfares were magnificent.

"We are very good at doing that sort of thing!”

Once the senior dignitaries had left after the funeral, the other guests filed out and Coun Molyneux made his way home, talking to several Wiganers on the train back from Euston who had watched the outdoor pageantry and one of whom who had been there long enough also to have been to see the Queen lying in state.

Coun Molyneux said: “It was an awe-inspiring experience which will live in the memory forever.”

Wigan town centre was all but deserted for the duration of the funeral, not least because most retailers had shut for the day.